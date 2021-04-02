Location app part of measures to tackle dirty camping in Perthshire as restrictions ease

Something went wrong - please try again later.

The introduction of a new app is among measures introduced to tackle dirty camping in Perth and Kinross.

The announcement was made by Perth and Kinross Council ahead of the easing of lockdown restrictions.

It comes following an online meeting between Team Leader of the Safer Communities Team Roddy Ross and Perthshire North candidate John Swinney.

what3words

The location app, what3words, will allow locals and visitors to pass the location of dirty campers to Police Scotland.

It provides a unique, three-word reference for every three-metre square on the planet, allowing responding officers to pinpoint exact locations.

Interim Community Greenspace Manager at Perth and Kinross Council Andy Clegg said: “The council is looking forward to welcoming responsible visitors to Perth and Kinross as lockdown restrictions ease, and we are working with our partners, across a number of areas to reduce the impact caused by the minority who may behave irresponsibly.

“Perth and Kinross Council is leading a multi-agency Visitor Management Working Group including Police Scotland, Scottish Fire and Rescue, Forestry and Land Scotland, and other agencies to manage the 2021 season.

“We will be working with local communities in a coordinated way to try and address the problems experienced last year.”

Further plans

Further plans to tackle the issue include better bin provision, additional toilets, and parking improvements.

Perth and Kinross Council is also recruiting a number of Visitor Rangers to “improve the visitor experience for communities and tourists”.

Meanwhile, the local authority has secured half a million pounds from the Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund to improve facilities at the Loch Leven Heritage Trail and for facilities in Aberfeldy.

‘Unacceptable blight’

Following the Zoom meeting, Mr Swinney was optimistic the plans would have a positive impact.

“Dirty camping is a completely unacceptable blight on our rural communities,” he said.

“Whilst the steps put in place will not solve the problem entirely, I am confident that they will have a positive impact.

“I have agreed to continue liaising with Roddy and, if re-elected, I will continue to engage with all stakeholders on this issue, as I have done for a number of years.

“It is vital that all stakeholders work together to address this long-standing problem, and I am optimistic that we are now seeing tangible progress towards this goal.”

Local response

Highland Perthshire has been hit particularly hard by dirty camping, with residents having called for respectful behaviour.

In August last year, locals wrote a 1600-word letter addressed to anyone planning to camp demanding that they do not chop down trees for firewood, defecate in fields, speed or enter gardens.

The letter read: “Be respectful. Be kind. Be courteous. Leave no trace behind of your visit. And please, use your common sense if you start a campfire.”