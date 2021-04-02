Easter Sunday: Heavy snow showers in Perthshire could cause travel disruption

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Yellow snow warnings have been issued for parts of northern Perthshire this Easter Sunday, despite blue skies and sunny weather earlier this week.

The warning, which comes into place at 6pm on Sunday, claims heavy and frequent snow showers may affect travel in the area, with potential interference to roads, railways and bus services.

It is believed that the difficulties will last just over 24 hours, with things set to calm down late on Monday night.

Towns such as Aberfeldy and Pitlochry lie within the warning area.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “We can expect some disruption as we go into the second half of Sunday and Monday, most of it is probably going to be in the north of Scotland.

“Road and rail travel times could be a bit longer, there could also be some local road closures.

“Because it’s a school holiday and people aren’t supposed to be travelling we shouldn’t see too much traffic disruption.

“Nonetheless, don’t be surprised if we see 2cm to 5cm of snow in lower areas, and as much as 15cm in higher, more elevated areas.

“There certainly will be enough to close some roads and delay travel.”