‘Boost’ for Perth boys football teams as training resumes and new strips distributed

A boys’ football coach has spoken of the importance of youngsters getting back into training following lockdown restrictions.

Kevin Sullivan, who coaches the 2012s and 2013s teams at Seven Acres in Letham, Perth, believes getting back into physical exercise will be an asset to the boys as Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Meanwhile, the players – aged between six and nine years old – have secured new football strips in what Mr Sullivan described as a “boost” for the teams.

The strips were donated by Glenn Kipkin of Unite, Lisa and David Stewart of Home Heating Services and Repairs.

Social interaction

Mr Sullivan says it is not only the exercise that is beneficial for the teams, but the social interaction they get is also vital.

He told The Courier: “Getting back to seeing their football friends, playing other teams, being back out kicking about is great for them.

“They are all from different schools so they’ll be looking forward to seeing each other again.

“This is helping them to get out playing football again.”

New strips

Both boys’ teams are delighted to have received new football strips following the donation from their sponsors.

It is additional good news for the players as they get back to training.

Mr Sullivan said: “For the players, getting the new strips for the next year – it is a real boost for them.

“They will have the strips for the next year as they will grow during that time.”

The 2012s and 2013s teams train every Friday evening.