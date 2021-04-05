Apprentices’ excitement as SVQ training to resume as Crannog Centre to reopen

Apprentices at the Scottish Crannog Centre are looking forward to their return to training when the centre reopens later this month.

Based in Kenmore, the living history museum will once again open its doors to visitors on April 26 for the 2021 season.

The team of young apprentices – aged 17 and 18 – employed from August last year are also keen to get back to work to complete their SVQ training.

Georgia Holmes

Customer Service Apprentice Georgia Holmes says the team is excited to once again welcome visitors to the centre.

“I am really enjoying being an apprentice at the crannog, I have gained so much new knowledge and skills which will benefit me so much in the future,” she said.

“I’m really excited for when we reopen, I can’t wait to put a smile on visitors’ faces after such a long time being closed.

“I’m looking forward to using the skills that I’ve learnt whilst working from home and put them into practice at the crannog. I’m so excited for the crannog community to back together in person.”

Managing Director of the Scottish Crannog Centre Mike Benson added: “All of us here at the crannog centre cannot wait to open our doors.

“The museum is a special place and we’ve been working even harder to make it even more magical.”

Apprenticeship scheme

The apprentices were offered the chance to train at the replica Iron Age dwelling for a year in August last year, as part of gaining an SVQ in Customer Service.

The apprenticeship scheme is funded by SSE, Perth and Kinross Council, Museums Galleries Scotland, and the Gannochy Trust.

However, Covid-19 restrictions forced the attraction to shut its doors, meaning the youngsters’ training was put on hiatus.

Mr Benson told The Courier last year: “Everyone is really excited about the youngsters joining the Crannog community.

“They will bring fresh insight and ideas and will play a key role in how we tell our story and how we continue to develop as an organisation.”

John Campbell of Museums Galleries Scotland added: “The experience of vocational training in such a lively and ambitious museum will make for an exciting year for the apprentices.

“We wish them well with their training and look forward to seeing the important part they will play in continuing to tell the fascinating story of the Scottish Crannog Centre.”