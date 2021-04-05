Social media celebrations as Culture Perth and Kinross reaches milestone

Virtual celebrations have been held as Culture Perth and Kinross celebrates its fifth anniversary.

Launched in 2016, the charity oversees cultural landmarks in the area including local museums, libraries and archives.

From fundraising to support local libraries to overseeing Perth Museum’s international award-nominated Mummy conservation project, the organisation has brought much to the local arts scene.

‘Enormous pride’

Chief Executive of Culture Perth and Kinross Helen Smout is “proud” of the efforts of the team and the support of the local community.

She said: “Five years have passed exceptionally quickly and whilst this last year has undoubtedly been the toughest we’ve faced, the passion and kindness of our visitors and service users is at the heart of our success.

“Their continued support and the creativity and ambition of everyone in the CPK Team, both staff and the Board, fills me with enormous pride and makes me hopeful and excited for the next five years and all that we will achieve together in that time.”

Memorable events

Culture Perth and Kinross is celebrating key milestones on social media in the absence of an in-person celebrations.

Memorable events and achievements from the last five years are shared across Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.