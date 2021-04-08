The Bulldog Frog: Perth’s newest restaurant and hopeful ‘Instagramable spot’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new Perth restaurant is set to open its doors for the first time later this month.

Established by Perthshire duo Jessica Meehan and Graham Dunbar, The Bulldog Frog will open in the city centre on April 26 in line with the easing of coronavirus restrictions in Scotland.

Jessica and Graham’s passion for food led them to their latest venture after their wedding was cancelled due to the pandemic.

Love of food

The couple both grew up with grandmothers who inspired them to break into the culinary world.

Jessica told The Courier: “With Graham cooking up a storm in the kitchen, I will be handling the management of the business venture.

“My hopes for the future are to teach, but my love of food goes hand in hand with Graham’s. We aim to support our ethos in our exciting new café.

“We have decided to incorporate our love of food and music by opening an establishment where the people of Perth can experience something fun and tasty.”

Bullfrog

The establishment’s quirky name was inspired by the couple’s bulldog Belle, fondly nicknamed by family as the Bullfrog.

With family values at their heart, the couple though it seemed like the perfect fit.

Following the difficulties brought on by Covid-19, the couple want to provide locals with something to smile about.

Jessica said: “Despite the pandemic being an awful time for everyone, we feel it will be nice for locals to have a new and exciting food place to look forward to.

“Our menu is yet to be finalised, but people can expect to see a tasty street food vibe with everything from loaded burgers, speciality salads and a sizzling skillet breakfast using local produce from our street neighbours, Lindsays the Butchers and Love of Loaves Artisan Bakers.

“We will be offering a range of options for both takeaway and sit-in.”

‘Upcoming Instagramable spot’

Jessica and Graham have renovated the premises with modernised feature walls, breakfast bars with USB charging ports, and a neon sign.

They said they consider the restaurant as “Perth’s upcoming ‘Instagramable’ spot”.

Jessica added: “As for our look, we have gone for an industrial, whacky and funky interior.

“Our journey has always been aimed at opening our own place when they felt the time was right and being their hometown, the place was definitely right.

“We want to coordinate their vision of funky and fresh into our food and atmosphere.”

The Pickled Peacock

Meanwhile, Inchture sisters Linsay and Holly Duncan picked up the keys to their new cafe and bar earlier this year, which opened for takeaway on March 1.

Based at the Cairn O’Mohr winery in Errol, The Pickled Peacock is looking forward to opening full time when Covid-19 restrictions allow.