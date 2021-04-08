Grow to Give: Initiative launched to tackle food poverty in Highland Perthshire

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A new food initiative has been launched in Highland Perthshire to tackle food poverty in the area.

Developed by the Tay Valley Timebank in Aberfeldy, the Grow to Give campaign was launched on Tuesday.

It aims to encourage communities in Aberfeldy, Kenmore and across Highland Perthshire to get involved in growing and sharing fruits, vegetables and herbs.

Cohesive communities

Giles Conisbee of Pitlochry hopes the initiative will allow communities to become more cohesive.

He has worked alongside colleagues at the Timebank to make a positive difference.

He said: “From growing a few herbs on your windowsill or a plant pot on your patio, to growing veg in your garden, we want to encourage and support as many people as possible to grow and share food, to increase connectivity in our area.

“We want you to grow with us and to grow a community – one that is cohesive, strong and resilient.

“That’s the ultimate goal.”

He added: “For those who don’t have any space to grow, don’t let that stop you.

“We are hoping to facilitate a Lend and Tend scheme. In this way we hope to match those who are able to share a part of your garden with other growers.”

Food poverty

The initiative was set up in response to concerns over the number of people in food poverty due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Timebank also aims to work alongside schools and voluntary groups to expand the campaign.

Giles said: “The scope of this project also extends to our ambition to identify new areas to grow fruit and vegetables as well as encouraging everyone to engage with other initiatives such as local community gardens.

“We also aim to work with Duke of Edinburgh Award participants and local primary and secondary schools to support and encourage intergenerational volunteering.

“We recently joined the Generations Working Together charity, to help foster and frame these ambitions.”

He added: “We plan to celebrate everyone’s efforts in growing and sharing food in August, in a way that is open to all the communities of Highland Perthshire to join in and enjoy.”

Anyone who wishes to get involved in Grow to Give can request a free pot through the Tay Valley Timebank website.