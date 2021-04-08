Community Connector appointed in Alyth amid plans to improve town life

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Plans to secure the future of a Perth and Kinross town have taken a “big step forward” with the appointment of a Community Connector.

Laura Rodger has taken on the role in Alyth as part of ongoing efforts to implement positive changes for the town.

Local engagement

As part of her new role, Laura will engage with locals and groups in the coming months to gather views about life in Alyth.

Once collated, the date will allow Alyth Development Trust and the Alyth Community Support Group to set out plans for their Community Action Plan (CAP).

Having grown up in Alyth and attended Blairgowrie High School, Laura is looking forward to have secured the role.

She said: “I am very excited to begin undertaking my role as Community Connector here in Alyth.

“I am eager to start building the profile of the town as it is today.”

She added: “Most importantly, I am looking forward to engaging with the community as a whole in order to establish what we can do to make Alyth a better place for everyone in our community.”

Community groups

Laura will work closely with community groups to collate information ahead of implementing improvements to the town.

An Alyth Development Trust spokesperson said: “As Community Connector, Laura’s task will be to engage with local people and groups to gather opinions, ideas, and facts and figures about all aspects of Alyth.

“All this data will then be fed into a detailed plan setting out the strategies, priorities and actions to be followed over the next few years.

“Laura will interview local people and groups and support ADT and the other consortium members in running community consultation surveys.”

Grant writer

Laura’s is the latest appointment as part of efforts to improve life for Alyth locals.

Last week, Colin Reed was named as the town’s new grant writer to secure funding for the town.

The Alyth Development Trust recruited Mr Reed for a period of six months.

Mr Reed said: “I have seen first-hand the difference community trust-inspired projects can make to our communities and I look forward to working with ADT on their ambitious plans for the town.”