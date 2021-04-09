‘Biggest challenge to date’: Fairview school to take part in virtual Kiltwalk

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth’s Fairview School is raising thousands of pounds by taking part in The Virtual Kiltwalk later this month.

Pupils at the school – who come from all over Perth and Kinross – aim to cover the distance of The North Coast 500 with the help of friends and families.

They are raising funds to buy iPads for the school when they undertake their challenge from April 23 to 25.

‘Biggest challenge’

Stuart Farmer, who teaches at Fairview School, described the Kiltwalk as the school’s “biggest challenge to date”.

He said: “We are a special needs school based in Perth and we are about to embark on our biggest challenge to date.

“We are raising funds to be able to buy every pupil an iPad to assist with their education and independence.

“Each pupil will start the challenge walking a mile with their classes and families and friends will join in over the weekend.”

He added: “We have 52 people registered to take part and we are on our way with £6000 raised so far.”

Positive outlook

Throughout the Covid-19 pandemic, Fairview has stayed open to its pupils.

Mr Farmer says the pandemic has been difficult for the students but they have continued to remain positive.

He said: “Fairview is known in the local community and many agencies have an expressed interest in the school.

“During the pandemic, the school has remained open and pupils have dealt with a lot of changes.

“It’s something that not all pupils enjoy, but they still managed to stay positive.

“We hope people will draw inspiration from our pupils and maybe the motivation to get out and be active.”

Anti-litter video

Fairview School has continually undertaken work to improve life in the community.

In December last year, an anti-litter video made by pupils won a national award.

The film showed members of Fairview’s eco group using golf clubs, a curling brush, a skateboard and a tennis racket to bin litter.

Fairview’s short film won the most likes in a social media contest run by litter education resource Bin It!

The school subsequently won £500 to spend on sports equipment for pupils.

Donations can be make to Fairview School’s Kiltwalk on their JustGiving page.