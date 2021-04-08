Travellers staying at Broxden Park and Ride to leave site

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A group of Travellers who set up camp at a busy Perth car park have confirmed that they plan to move on soon.

The group arrived at Broxden Park and Ride overnight on Tuesday, beside the coronavirus testing centre.

Seven caravans were seen on the site, along with a number of other vehicles and fuel tanks.

But one of the residents confirmed they planned to leave on Friday and declined to comment further.

It followed a visit from Perth and Kinross Council officials to discuss safety concerns.

The group previously received the support of local Liberal Democrat councillor Peter Barrett, who said that the council had a responsibility to provide washing facilities, toilets and bins to the travelling community.

Upon hearing of their plans to leave, Mr Barrett said: “Officers from environmental health visited the Broxden site yesterday morning.

“Seven caravans and associated towing vehicles were parked at the far end of the park and ride site, opposite the mobile Covid-19 testing unit.

“The residents of the encampment advised they would only be staying a couple of days.

“Through the negotiated stopping approach and engagement it has been deemed acceptable for the encampment remain for this short period.

“The council has provided toilets until Saturday morning to assist the encampment which is in line with current Scottish Government guidance to support Gypsy/Travellers during the pandemic.

“Officers will visit again today to check that toilets have been provided, confirm leaving dates and ensure clear access to the testing centre.”

Safety issues

A previous Traveller camp at Broxden Park and Ride was reported to child services by a local councillor in 2019, due to concerns for youngsters playing in close proximity to the buses.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesman said: “We are aware of an unauthorised Gypsy/Travellers’ camp at Broxden and officers have visited to discuss the arrangements and safety issues with residents.”