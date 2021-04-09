Police appeal as cyclist is rushed to Ninewells following Perthshire road accident

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist in his 50s was struck by a van in Perthshire, leaving him seriously injured.

Road Policing officers in Perthshire are appealing for information following the incident on the A984.

The incident took place around 4.30pm on Thursday April 8 on the Old Military Road between Caputh and Dunkeld.

The 55-year-old man fell from his bike shortly after being passed by a white van.

Officers are keen to trace the driver of the van, to establish the full circumstances.

As a result of the fall, the cyclist was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment, where he remains.

PC Laurie Spence, from Police Scotland’s Road Policing Unit, said: “We are looking to speak with any motorists who were in the area around the time of the incident, including the driver of the white van.

“If you were driving a white van between Caputh and Dunkeld yesterday, or you know someone who was, please contact police on 101, quoting incident 2145 of April 8.”