Perth police report 56 lockdown rule-breakers over bank holiday weekend

Police in Perth and Kinross caught 56 people in the area breaking Covid lockdown rules last weekend.

Figures released by the force show three people were asked to leave and a further three were warned about the rules on April 3.

Twenty people across Perth and Kinross were warned about the rules on the same day, while 10 fixed penalty notices were issued across Saturday and Sunday.

One person was arrested for flouting current restrictions on Monday, the last day of the bank holiday and nine fines were issued by police for rule breaches.

In total 56 people were warned about the rules across the holiday weekend.

Safety comes first

A force spokesman said: “Officers throughout Perth and Kinross will be patrolling at beauty spots and public parks over the weekend to ensure the safety of the public and to provide advice around the coronavirus regulations.

“We ask everyone to continue to comply with these, and to be respectful of others in the area in terms of social distancing, anti-social behaviour and littering.

“We are working closely with partners and Perth and Kinross Council to make sure young people are as safe as possible, but we still need support from parents and carers.

“Please be mindful about where your children are, and who they are with when they are not at home, and educate them in relation to alcohol and risks involved. Make sure you can contact them if needed.

“Our approach throughout the pandemic has been to engage with the public, explain the legislation and encourage compliance, but we will not hesitate to use our enforcement powers as a last resort.”

New Rangers to be introduced

It comes as Perth and Kinross Council started recruiting a team of Visitor Rangers to support responsible tourism in rural areas over the summer period.

The Rangers will be responsible for reminding visitors of their responsibilities and act as a point of contact for local residents who wish to raise any issues or concerns.

Perth & Kinross Council depute director of communities Clare Mailer said: “We know people will be desperate to head to the great outdoors this year as lockdown restrictions ease.

“We also know that while most visitors want to leave areas as they found them, a few people may need to be reminded of their responsibilities.

“These Rangers will provide advice, guidance and support to visitors and communities over the summer months to ensure Perth and Kinross can be enjoyed by everyone who lives, works and plays here.”