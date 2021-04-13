‘Her face lights up’: Pride as Perth 11-year-olds business continues to grow

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth 11-year-old has spoken of her joy as her business venture has gone from strength to strength.

Olivia Grace Mann of Glencarse set up Colour Splash Delights last year after undertaking an enterprise project at school, in which none of her classmates joined her in a group.

She then created the business with the help of her mum and other family members.

Continued growth

Colour Splash Delights has a range of homemade items such as notebooks, keyrings, gnomes and bears.

People can send a piece of fabric from, for example, an item of clothing which is then used to create an item.

The business began her business creating Christmas decorations, but she wanted to create items for all year round.

Colour Splash Delights has continued to grow over the past year, with Olivia having promoted her business online and at local events.

She said: “I’m very happy that it has grown.

“It started as a school enterprise project and no-one wanted to be my partner so my mum said we should do something.

“My mum says it doesn’t take just friends to do an enterprise, but family as well.”

She added: “We have a Facebook group and I sell my notebooks on Amazon.

“We also had a stall at Blackford market and I sold some things.”

Olivia also makes memory bears, which offer support to people who have lost a loved one.

Family support

Olivia has had huge support from her family, who have an active role in her business.

She sends design ideas to her uncle Steve, who uses his technical skills to bring them to life.

Meanwhile, her mum Karen has helped with creating the items, including doing the sewing.

Karen says the family is proud of Olivia for her hard work.

“I am very proud of her”, she said.

“I help Olivia in executing her plans.

“She comes up with some really good ideas.”

‘Her face lights up’

Olivia’s passion for her business shines through and she is excited to share updates with those around her.

Karen added: “When someone puts in an order, Olivia’s face lights up.

“She always asks for uncle Stevie to update him.

“The items are all one of a kind – we can’t just do them all the same.

“She gets so excited about it all.”

Colour Splash Delights can be accessed on its Facebook page.