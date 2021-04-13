Police called as Monsters Inc duo’s attempt to ‘spread joy’ at Perth primary school backfires

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police were called after Monsters Inc duo Mike and Sulley turned up at a Perth primary school uninvited.

Stephen Phillips says he and his son, Ajay, were trying to spread joy by dressing as the loveable Pixar characters in the playground of Letham Primary.

But their good intentions backfired after uncertainty over their true identities sparked concern among school staff.

Perth and Kinross Council said the stunt could have caused “considerable alarm” and also breached Covid restrictions.

The pair were challenged and agreed to leave but police were notified and other schools alerted as a precaution.

Mike and Sulley are familiar characters on the streets of Letham thanks to Stephen and Ajay, who often go out dressed as the monsters.

In the film, the duo aim to make children scream but Stephen said he and his 10-year-old son only want to “spread joy”.

They have the backing of locals, who described their antics as “great fun”.

Spreading joy

Stephen said: “We have had a few appearances on the streets of Letham, and had an invite to Perth Academy for the kids with special circumstances.

“Regarding at the primary school, I picked him up as Sullivan to surprise him.

“But unfortunately one teacher asked us to leave the school grounds.

“I followed on their wishes but the kids weren’t happy at that at all.

“The kids came screaming out after the bell, and it was good to see other adults and kids happy after a disappointing year.”

He added: “My son seems to enjoy this method of making others happy.

“Being 10- -years-old, how he controls the suit is amazing for his age.

“I go as Sullivan to keep him okay and to disperse any issues with anyone.”

Letham Primary School

But Perth and Kinross Council says that, while their intentions may not have been malicious, their actions may have caused concern.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “We can confirm that on 29 March two individuals dressed as characters from Monsters Inc entered the playground at Letham Primary School but left when challenged.

“There was no communication with the school or arrangement made for any visit.

“Police Scotland were notified of the incident and other schools alerted to it as a precaution.

“Pupil safety is always our priority.”

They added: “While these individuals may have meant no harm, no unauthorised individuals are allowed on schools grounds and their actions could have caused considerable alarm and breached coronavirus restrictions.”

Respect

In a post shared to the Letham Community Facebook page, Stephen asked the public for their respect.

He wrote: “This Mike is my wee boy, and most of the time when you see Mike about it is my son.

“If you see him about, I ask that people respect him for what he’s doing.

“He is 10 and doing a fantastic little part job for his age, and this is what he chooses.

“Obviously I will join him on his visits and walks as Sullivan.”

Social media response

The dressed-up duo have received support from locals online, who described them as “great fun”.

One comment read: “He doing a great job, he met our white boxer the other night, think the dog was more scared of him.”

Meanwhile, another read: “Great fun. Makes you smile – well done.”