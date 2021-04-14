Perth brothers to bring outdoor adventure to Scone Palace this summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Two Perth brothers will bring outdoor adventure to Scone Palace this summer as Scotland’s Covid-19 restrictions continue to ease.

Chris and Elliott Brown will host an Energy Festival in August, allowing visitors to take part in activities such as kayaking, laser quest and even bushcraft.

The brothers hope to bring thousands of people to the area while also supporting local businesses.

The festival will run over the weekend of August 14 and 15, with around 5,000 visitors expected each day.

And it will be split into four zones, each of which can be segregated should restrictions become tighter.

First-hand experience

Elliott was part of the initial Covid-19 response force last April through his role as an Air Engineer Officer in the Royal Navy.

His experience of dealing with the pandemic made him determined to spread joy among locals.

He said: “Last year I saw first-hand some of the worst effects of the pandemic.

“I’m determined to create positivity as we head towards recovery.

“As a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) ambassador and a father, I also want to make sure that fun and engaging STEM activities are a core part of the festival.”

Chris said tickets will be fully refunded if Covid stops the festival from going ahead.

He added: “We all need something to look forward to and I encourage everyone across Scotland to get involved with confidence.”

Numerous businesses are already on board, including Willowgate Activity Centre, Stirling-based Triathlon Scotland, and Crieff Hydro’s Action Glen.

Fitness

A gym owner since 2014, Chris is keen to ensure the festival helps businesses recover from the pandemic.

He said: “I have created a community of fitness enthusiasts that are as committed to health and wellbeing as I am.

“I am keen to repay the support that I received from them during the pandemic and am sympathetic to other businesses that want to do the same.”

Mental wellbeing

Mental health and wellbeing is also a key part of the Energy festival.

As a result, a wellbeing zone will be developed by Craigie-Lee Paterson from Perth Eagles wheelchair sports club.

She is committed to providing sports for people with disabilities, including triathlon, wheelchair basketball, yoga, and junior and walking football.

Tickets can be bought on the Energy Festival website.