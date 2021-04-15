‘From heart-warming tales to action adventures’: Young Fife and Tayside authors feature on national creative writing shortlist

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Aspiring young authors from across Tayside and Fife have secured a place on the shortlist for a creative writing competition.

Six children and teenagers from Perth and Kinross, two from Angus and two from Fife, are among 30 shortlisted entrants from across the UK and United States.

The children’s creative writing competition is being hosted by the Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels.

Bedtime storybook

Ash Johnston, Cairn Robb, Ava Perry, Daisy McCulloch, Lily Clark, and Sofia of St Dominic’s Primary in Crieff are all representing Perth and Kinross in the contest.

Meanwhile, Erin Miller and Grace Fletcher are showcasing the Angus talent, with Kathryn Blades and Summer Murray having made the list from Fife.

Their stories will feature in a specially-designed bedtime storybook, which will be available at all eight hotels in the Crieff Hydro Family.

‘An absolute joy’

The panel of independent judge authors John Bray, Helen Grant and Susy McPhee, will pick just three overall winners.

And the winning books will also have their stories brought to life in illustrations by Charlotte Brayley, Dylan Gibson and The Grey Earl.

Judge Helen Grant said: “Reading these stories was an absolute joy but it was also extremely difficult to narrow down the shortlist.

“I wish it had been possible for all the stories to win.”

She added: “Many of the entrants have a clear talent for creative writing – such vivid imaginations – and I hope they all keep it up.”

Mini book festival

Work to collate the winning books will begin soon.

And, if restrictions allow, shortlisted entries will be welcomed to a Mini Book Festival at Crieff Hydro Hotel in July.

Head of customer and commercial at Crieff Hydro Family of Hotels Nic Oldham said the judges had a difficult job.

“We were thrilled to receive hundreds of competition entries that spread across the country and even overseas covering a wide array of subjects,” he said.

“There was everything from heart-warming tales to action adventures with mythical creatures and they certainly made the job difficult for our judges.

“We can’t wait to welcome the shortlisted entries to Crieff Hydro in July, if restrictions allow, to enjoy some family fun at our book festival and to be presented with their own copy of the limited edition story book.

“Thank you again to all of the entries and congratulations to our shortlist.”