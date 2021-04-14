Firefighters tackle Perth recyling centre blaze

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Firefighters remained on the scene battling a fire at a Perth recycling centre on Wednesday evening.

Locals in Perth said they could see smoke from the area, with the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirming they were in attendance at around 3.30pm on Wednesday.

Crews remained on the scene well into Wednesday evening, with water jets continuing to make the area safe.

Pictures from the scene showed a fire at the Shore Recycling facility involving electrical items, with orange flames being tackled by fire crews.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed four appliances were on the scene on Wednesday evening.

They added: “We were called at 3.19pm. There are four pumps in attendance.

“It is an external fire in an outdoor area, there are no reports of injuries.”

The recycling centre is located near to the A912.

Locals also reported a strong smell in their homes from the fire.

One reader said it was lucky the wind was blowing smoke away from the bridge so as not to obscure the vision of drivers.

A picture taken from the bridge shows plumes of white smoke coming from the fire, with no flames immediately visible.

Discarded white goods can be seen to the left of the fire.

Police Scotland said they had not been called to the incident.