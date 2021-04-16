Perth teen edges closer to achieving racing driver goals with £35k scholarship

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth teen has edged closer to her dream of become a racing driver after securing a £35,000 scholarship.

Chloe Grant, 15, saw-off competition from 25 rivals at the Stafford Driving Centre earlier this week to earn the Junior Saloon Car Championship (JSCC) team package.

The Perth High School pupil’s scholarship has won her the chance to race a saloon car at venues such as Brands Hatch, Donington Park and Silverstone this season.

‘I was speechless’

The scholarship aims to bridge the gap between karting and saloon car racing for youngsters aged between 14 and 17.

Entrants from all over the country were put through their paces, undergoing a driving assessment, fitness test, media interview, and an auto test session.

Chloe, who trains at Knockhill Racing Circuit near Dunfermline, says she was thrilled yet surprised to have won the prestigious scholarship.

“I was speechless when I was told I’d won,” she said.

“I genuinely didn’t think I had a chance of winning the scholarship but it was a case of nothing ventured, nothing gained.

“To know I will be getting expert tuition and access to a great car with the full back-up of a team on practice and race days for the 2021 season is just incredible.”

She added: “It was a great experience. Everyone was very friendly and we had lots of fun.”

Positive feedback

Chloe’s parents, Mike and Sharon Grant expressed their pride in their daughter, adding they did not realise just how talented she is.

Mike said: “While Chloe has done very well in karting over the last few years and is the current Rowrah junior champion, I don’t think we fully appreciated just how good she is behind the wheel.

“The positive feedback we got from the judges and others on the grid was incredible.”

Series Clerk at JSCC Vickie MacClinton added: “I was blown away with the ability of all the scholarship entrants this year and the final decision was difficult.

“But Chloe was the best candidate on the day and I look forward to working with her throughout her journey.”

Racing success

This is the latest in racing successes for Chloe, who has continually proven her talent in the motorsport.

In March last year, she became the youngest driver to gain a junior racing driving licence at the age of 13.

She said: “My ambition has always been to step-up from the karting circuit into car racing.

“I was lucky enough to meet Lewis Hamilton in 2019 and he talked about how his career started off in karting.

“That was inspirational and I am particularly looking forward to racing at Knockhill, where the team have been very supportive.”