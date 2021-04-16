Saturday, April 17th 2021 Show Links
‘No sentence can repair or lessen the harm you have caused to the family of Barry Dixon’ — Killer Robbie Smullen jailed for knifing Perth man to death

by Ross Gardiner and Jamie Buchan
April 16 2021, 10.16am Updated: April 16 2021, 10.54pm
© Perthshire Picture AgencyPerth killer Robbie Smullen
Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The 23-year-old was found guilty last month of killing 22-year-old Barry Dixon.

Mr Dixon died after being stabbed in the heart with a knife at a flat in Perth’s Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

In Edinburgh on Friday morning, Lady Carmichael sentenced Smullen to nine years in prison, backdated to last March.

