‘No sentence can repair or lessen the harm you have caused to the family of Barry Dixon’ — Killer Robbie Smullen jailed for knifing Perth man to death

Perth killer Robbie Smullen has been sentenced to more than nine years in prison.

The 23-year-old was found guilty last month of killing 22-year-old Barry Dixon.

Mr Dixon died after being stabbed in the heart with a knife at a flat in Perth’s Wallace Court on June 4 2019.

In Edinburgh on Friday morning, Lady Carmichael sentenced Smullen to nine years in prison, backdated to last March.