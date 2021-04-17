Police investigate death of Perth man, 33, at city property

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police were in attendance in a street in Perth on Saturday after a man in his 30s died.

Officers remained at the property in the city’s Nimmo Place at 4pm, after receiving a call around 8.15am.

A woman at the scene said a male had passed away in a property in the street.

One witness saw vehicles coming and going from the house around midday.

A spokeswoman for Police Scotland said: “Around 8.15am on Saturday April 17, officers were called to a house in Nimmo Place, Perth.

“A 33-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene. Officers are still in attendance, however, there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a full report will be forwarded to the procurator fiscal.”