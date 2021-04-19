£50k boost allows Perthshire church to open new outdoor sports facility this month

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Outdoor sports and exercise are to be offered by a Perthshire church, thanks to a £50,000 funding boost.

Community activities, including children’s sports and fitness programmes, will be on offer when St Madoes and Kinfauns Parish Church officially launch the new facilities at the Madoch Centre on April 28.

They will include an all-weather games area with artificial grass, which can be used for a range of activities.

There will also be an outdoor meeting and spectator area and basketball nets.

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland Martin Fair will cut the ribbon on the opening day.

Funding

The facility was made possible by a £50,000 funding boost from SUEZ Communities Trust for the multi-purpose games and sports field project at the centre.

The Trust provides funding awards of up to £50,000 to not-for-profit organisations in England and Scotland.

It considers projects which focus on long lasting physical improvements at a particular site or amenity.

Chairman Marek Gordon said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to St Madoes and Kinfauns Parish Church.”

Construction

Local organisations – including the Perth and Kinross Council Community Environment Challenge Fund (CECF) and West Carse Community Council Solar Funds – stepped up to help organisers bring the facility to life.

And the Scottish Government also provided funding.

Sports Outreach Worker Jenny Tattersall said: “Community support for the new development has been great.

“I ran a community marathon with different participants doing sections of the route with me.

“We were able to raise £2,500 in sponsorship in just a couple of days.”

She added: “We are looking forward to all getting more active after the long haul of lockdown.”

Lockdown wedding

Even prior to this latest growth at the Madoch Centre, it has long been a meaningful part of locals’ lives.

Romance blossomed for Ann Marshall, 72, and Jim Balneaves, 82, during the pandemic at the Centre, where Jim looks after the flower planters.

Last year, the couple shared their vows in the church centre which played a significant part in bringing the pair together.