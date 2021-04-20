‘No stranger to change’: Delight as Perthshire attraction to reopen next week

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A popular Perthshire landmark is “delighted” to announce it will fully reopen to visitors next week.

Scone Palace will reopen its doors on April 28 in line with government guidelines.

William, Lord Stormont of the Palace has been working with his team to ensure all facilities will reopen with Covid-19 safety procedures in place.

‘We are delighted’

Visitors to the Palace will once again be able to access all areas of the attraction.

William said: “We are delighted to finally be opening after months of planning.

“The on-site team have been working tirelessly to ensure all visitors have a great experience when they are on site.

“Whilst we have recently been able to open the Gardens to local residents to enjoy informal, outdoor exercise, we can now open the Palace doors to Visitors.

“Our Retail Shop and Old Kitchen Coffee Shop will also be open.”

Safety measures

Scone Palace – like all Scottish attractions – has implemented a range of safety measures ahead of its full reopening.

It has had to adjust normal ways of operating to ensure visitors can enjoy a coronavirus-safe experience.

William said: “Like a lot of visitor attractions, we have had to be flexible and adjust our business model.

“The good news is that our enhanced guided tours will give visitors a more personal and richer experience as they will be conducted in small groups and give greater insight into this very special place.

“Scone is no stranger to change over the centuries, having evolved from being the site of an ancient abbey through to the grand gothic building you see today.

“Our online booking process is very easy to use.”

Community links

As Covid-19 restrictions continually ease in Scotland, Scone Palace aims to venture into further community projects.

Bosses say they have “big plans” for developing greater community links in the future.

William added: “You will see in the coming months and years a greater emphasis here and more generally on doing more locally with the community.

“Building the community at Scone has become and will continue to be a big focus for us.

“We have big plans for the future and hope to bring our members and the community with us on the journey but for now we are just delighted to be reopening.”

Variety show

In August last year, Scone Palace played host to a drive-in variety show, put on to provide light entertainment during the pandemic.

Revival – organised by sisters Victoria, Harriet and Rohanne Compson-Bradford of Rosie Glow Productions – attracted many locals to the grounds.

The sisters said the show was an important step forward in bringing theatre back after the pandemic.