Community access to Alyth’s great outdoors just got greater

The public will enjoy improved access to the countryside around Alyth thanks to a significant funding boost.

Around £13,000 awarded to the Perth and Kinross Countryside Trust (PKCT) will increase accessibility to 550m of the Cateran Trail near Alyth Hill.

It will also be used to create an 800m vital path link with signage through a wooded area of Bamff Estate.

The funding from Avondale Environmental will allow the opening of new, free to use, publicly accessible walking trails.

It is hoped the move will help improve mental and physical health and boost the tourism economy.

‘Vital requirement’

PKCT is working with the Bamff Estate and Alyth Development Trust on free public access for recreation and education across the estate.

This is in line with rewilding ambitions and other biodiversity and climate change projects on the estate.

PKCT strategic routes officer Andrew Barrie said: “The provision of quality public access to the countryside is a vital requirement moving forward from the current global pandemic and affiliated government restrictions.

“The local demand is high and is expected to increase in years to come.”

He added: “By improving access to the countryside around Alyth, we hope that visitor numbers will grow year on year, which will have great knock-on effects for the mental and physical health and wellbeing of visitors as well as for the local tourism economy.”

Further improvements

This is the latest in a number of efforts to make Alyth countryside more accessible.

Earlier this year a rewilding project at the Bamff Estate saw more than 400 acres of farmland begin a transformation as part of a “citizen science” scheme.

It comes as part of plans to tackle climate change and address a global biodiversity crisis by “restoring nature’s abundance”.

In February Mr Barrie told us: “Tourism and recreation are key aspects of the rural economy, so we are looking to develop this project with the local community to create exciting new infrastructure to capitalise on staycation and local visitor numbers.

“On the biodiversity side of things, many local people benefit from the opportunities for wildlife watching and photography, and many local groups have benefited from free guided tours of the rewilding project.”