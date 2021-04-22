PKAVS’ fundraiser for new art studio to support wellbeing smashes target

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perth charity which launched a fundraising drive for a new art studio has smashed its original target.

The PKAVS Mental Health and Wellbeing Hub aimed to raise £10,000 for the studio but donations currently total more than £16,500.

The hub uses creative arts to support people with a wide range of mental health, stress and anxiety concerns, and plans to install the studio at its Walled Garden.

Wider improvements

The charity is looking forward to begin work on the studio in the near future.

Amy Bryson of PKAVS said: “With thanks to donators and funding grants, the team will be able to start work on the new art studio as soon as possible.

“As many are still donating to support The Walled Garden, the team are able to refocus the fundraising campaign for wider improvements needing done throughout the grounds.

“This project is called ‘Room for Recovery’ and will focus on significant concerns to the gardens buildings and connecting pathways.

“The project is a service priority, to ensure that the gardens are accessible to those with disabilities, both physical and mental.”

She added: “We would love to celebrate surpassing our original target and thank all those that supported us.

“It was achieved very quickly after we launched the campaign.”

‘Bright, exciting space’

Prior to launching its fundraiser, PKAVS had secured more than £66,000 of funding, with awards from Perth and Kinross Council’s Common Good Fund, the National Lottery’s Awards for All and the Gannochy Trust.

Money raised will be used to replace an old cabin which has been used for the past decade.

PKAVS hopes the new studio will enable service users to feel better able to participate in sessions.

Hub manager Sarah Oelmez told The Courier: “The current space is extremely cold, damp and we are faced with significant flooring and roofing issues.

“Water damage is causing issues with lights and damages the clients’ artwork placed on the walls.

“We have electric heating, meaning it costs a huge amount to heat and really isn’t adequate for keeping everyone warm and comfortable.”

PKAVS hopes that the new base will become a “bright, exciting space” for clients to be creative, helping them become more passionate about their art and “ensuring they are kept warm and inspired”.