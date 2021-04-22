Heroin user who lost false teeth during half-naked rampage at Perth house handed restriction order

Something went wrong - please try again later.

An intruder who spat out his false teeth during a near-naked rampage at a stranger’s house has been ordered to stay indoors.

Father-of-three Craig White came face-to-face with Eric Donaldson as he wandered through his home, topless and with his trousers around his ankles.

The 58-year-old shouted and swore as he rummaged through drawers and handbags.

At one point, Donaldson’s dentures flew out of his mouth and onto the floor.

Mr White fled the property, in fear of his own safety, and locked the intruder inside.

Donaldson appeared at Perth Sheriff Court on Wednesday, having pled guilty to acting in a threatening or abusive manner at Mr White’s property in Poplar Drive, Bridge of Earn, on January 12.

He admitted entering the house uninvited in a state of undress, causing fear or alarm.

Heroin user since he was 13

The court heard that Donaldson, of Primrose Crescent, Perth, had a long history of drug problems, and had been using heroin for 45 years – since he was around 13.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis imposed an eight month restriction of liberty order.

He told Donaldson: “Notwithstanding the problems you have, at the end of the day the responsibility – and the reasons you have these problems in the first place – lies fairly and squarely in your lap.

“The fact of the matter is that this would have had an extremely unsettling effect on this gentlemen who was working from home.

“In the past, such behaviour would have resulted in a custodial sentence being imposed.”

Sheriff Foulis said the restriction of liberty order would force Donaldson to “stay indoors,” although he would be allowed time each day for exercise and shopping.

Family portrait, pencil sharpener, Happy Families card

Fiscal depute Andrew Harding said the ordeal began for Mr White just before 3.30pm.

“Mr White was working on his computer at home when his attention was drawn to a loud noise in the hall.

“He found the accused standing in a state of undress.”

The court heard Donaldson was yelling and swearing as he walked around the ground floor.

Mr White continually asked him to leave, and called the police when he refused.

“The accused continued shouting and swearing, spitting as he spoke.

“At one point his false teeth flew out of his mouth and onto the floor.”

Police attended and found Mr White in a state of disarray outside.

When officers led Donaldson out of the property, he was wearing Mr White’s slippers and carrying a family portrait, a pencil sharpener and a card from a pack of Happy Families.

Solicitor Mike Tavendale said that on the day of the incident his client had suffered a seizure and was left confused and disorientated.