Community joy as Perthshire former train station given protected status

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A former railway station in Perthshire has secured protected status after a campaign by local people.

Greenloaning residents teamed up as part of efforts to protect the building amid fears it would be demolished.

Locals say they are “delighted” it is now a Category C listed building, with the consultation having received “substantial backing”.

Welcome news

Aileen Sharpe, who lives beside the former station, welcomed the news.

But she added that the community must now work together to ensure the building is maintained.

She said: “I’m delighted at the outcome for Greenloaning Station and Station House.

“The architecture, historic interest of the early Scottish railway system and its influence in local social merit were all considered of suitable value to the building being listed.

I am very grateful for this substantial backing.” Aileen Sharpe

“According to Historis Environment Scotland, this consultation was one of the most supported in recent years, so I am very grateful for this substantial backing from local residents, former residents and many other interested parties.”

She added: “The community now have to make sure that the now owners, Network Rail, maintain the upkeep of the building and its surrounds so that the Station and Station House can be appreciated in time to come.”

Significant interest

HES says the former station attracted huge interest from locals.

Its historical significance was a driving force behind the community’s efforts to ensure it is maintained.

Head of Designation at HES Allan Rutherford said: “The level of interest shown for this building and for Scotland’s railway heritage was significant particularly amongst the community.

“It was especially important to hear views on the special architectural and historic interest of the building and we took this into account in our final decision to list the former station and station at Category C, as a notable surviving example of Victorian railway architecture.”

Rich historic culture

Local MP John Nicolson was among those who campaigned to save the station.

The Ochil and South Perthshire representative shared his constituents’ joy at the recent decision.

He said: “I’m absolutely delighted to learn that Historic Environment Scotland has agreed to list Greenloaning Station. They’ve even listed the bothy.

“My constituents and I have been campaigning hard to save it.

“I want to thank my constituent Aileen Sharpe, in particular, who brought the issue to my attention.

“Ochil and South Perthshire is rich with historic culture and I am proud to defend the heritage of this beautiful constituency.”