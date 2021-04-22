NHS Tayside announce Covid-19 jags for all over 18s

Something went wrong - please try again later.

NHS Tayside has announced that coronavirus vaccines will now be available for everyone aged 18 or over.

The next stage of the vaccination programme gets underway after the health board announced it had delivered over 300,000 doses already.

It’s hoped all those aged 18-49 will have received their first dose of the vaccine before the end of July.

NHS Tayside’s coronavirus vaccination teams have now delivered reached 62 per cent of Tayside adults for their first dose.

Meanwhile, 24 per cent have received their second dose.

This includes people who are over 50 or who underlying health conditions that make them more vulnerable to coronavirus.

People aged 45-49 who live in Tayside have already begun to receive their appointment letters, and more invitations will be issued over the next couple of weeks.

Letters will be sent to the address locals have registered with their GP, so the health said it was important to ensure this was up to date.

NHS Tayside COVID-19 Vaccination Programme Director Lynne Hamilton said, “It’s fantastic to have reached this milestone of 300,000 vaccinations in less than five months. Our vaccination teams have put in a huge effort to reach this stage and we are so grateful to everyone – from NHS Tayside, the health and social care partnerships, our GP colleagues, local authority partners and community volunteers – who has played a part in this.

“We are now moving into the next stage of the programme and starting to invite those in the younger age groups for vaccination. You will be offered an appointment when it is your turn so please be patient as we work through the age groups and take up the offer of a vaccination when it comes.”

It comes after FIfe announced similar plans for its vaccine programme, with over 18s in the region asked to come forward for their jab.

Across Scotland, 2,755,175 people have received the first dose of the Covid vaccination, and 898,231 have received their second dose.

This includes nearly all of those over 60, excluding people who cannot receive the vaccine for health reasons.