Potholes near Alyth cemetery pose challenges to mourners and funeral directors

Potholes near Alyth cemetery have made it “challenging” to manoeuvre hearses and family cars in a “dignified way”.

Road conditions near the town‘s cemetery have caused concern among local funeral directors, who say the potholes also make it difficult for mourners to access the graves of loved ones.

While the pandemic has slowed works such as road repairs, locals hope the issue can be resolved in the near future.

Gradual deterioration

The issue has made it increasingly difficult for funeral directors to access the cemetery following a person’s death.

Billy Mackay of David Scott Funeral Director in Blairgowrie said: “Over the years, the gradual deterioration of the quality of the surface of the main driveway has made it challenging to manoeuvre the hearse and family cars in a dignified way when arriving for a graveside service in Alyth Cemetery.

“Before Covid-19 restrictions, the community of Alyth would attend graveside services in very large numbers and the uneven surface of the driveway has brought concerns and difficulties for those arriving on foot, as well as by car, to pay their last respects on these occasions.

“It is understandable that it will have been difficult to prioritise any repair work to the driveway due to the circumstances of the past year but, for all those with loved ones in the cemetery, it would be reassuring to see the problem resolved for the future.”

Locals’ concerns

Meanwhile, John Swinney – standing as the SNP candidate for Perthshire North in the May elections – has written to Perth and Kinross Council to ask the authority to fix to road as quickly as possible.

He says the issue is “particularly unwelcome” due to its close proximity to the cemetery.

He said: “Over the past week, a number of local residents have raised with me concerns over the state of the road leading into Alyth cemetery.

“The road is in a significant state of disrepair and it is likely that any vehicle driving over it could be damaged.

“Moreover, the state of the road means that elderly visitors or those with mobility issues who may need to drive close to a grave site will be unable to do so, and thus potentially unable to visit their loved ones.

“I have therefore written to Perth and Kinross Council to raise this important issue and to request that repairs are urgently carried out on the road.”

Perth and Kinross Council was approached for comment.