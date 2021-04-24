Perth races go ahead without usual crowds in ‘bittersweet’ event

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Perth races have gone ahead this year, despite being unable to welcome spectators.

The three-day event concluded on Friday, with Cyclop and Brian Hughes having won the William Hill Highland National on the final day.

But organisers say it was a “bittersweet” event without the usual cheering crowds.

‘Truly bittersweet’

Bosses at Perth Racecourse say the sunny weather would usually have attracted swathes of people to the event.

But the ongoing pandemic meant spectators were absent this year.

Perth Racecourse CEO Hazel Peplinski said: “It’s been a truly bittersweet three days with such fabulous support from both locals and long-distance trainers making for some superb racing this week.

“However, with all this glorious weather we were up against the conditions today a bit and we are still unable to share any of this superb weather or racing with any sort of crowd which is vexing.

“The enclosures would have been packed.

“We really do owe William Hill a huge vote of thanks for bringing their strong brand and professionalism to Perth as our new title sponsor – their enhanced association has given us a huge lift at the start of another campaign.”

She added: “With the William Hill Perth Festival safely under our belt we are ever-hopeful we will soon be able to safely welcome at least a small number of racegoers back to Perth.

“The coming weeks shall be busy sorting all that entails out and we shall make announcement as soon as the picture becomes clearer.”

‘Tough as old boots’

On his win, Mr Hughes said: “This horse is as tough as old boots as he’s had quite a long season.

“I rode him when he was fourth in the Eider Chase at Newcastle and I probably got there too soon.

“I hung onto him more today and I thought I had a chance from turning out of the back straight on the final circuit. He winged the last and I knew he’d get there after that.

“He’s super tough and just such a game horse.”

Perth Racecourse is scheduled for its next action next month.