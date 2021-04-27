Crieff police station to move location amid plans to better serve the community

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Crieff police station will move to a new building this year as part of plans to better serve the community.

The King Street station will close after being declared “no longer fit for purpose”.

Officers will move to premises in James Square, which they will share with Perth and Kinross Council.

Police say the target date for the move’s completion is June this year but that this is subject to change.

‘Very exciting time’

Officers hope the move will allow them to maintain their presence in the town centre while continuing to provide the services currently available.

This marks the start of a very exciting time for policing.” Chief Inspector Graham Binnie

Area Commander for Perth and Kinross Chief Inspector Graham Binnie said: “Our plan to co-locate and integrate with our partners at Perth and Kinross Council is well under way and work will shortly start to adapt the building on James Street, Crieff, to accommodate the new Police Station.

“This marks the start of a very exciting time for policing in the area which, when completed, will allow us to work more closely with key partners to address the needs of the local community.”

Multi-organisational community support

Police believe being co-located with Perth and Kinross Council will be an advantage in supporting the community, describing it as a “key-partner agency”.

Both organisations hope the move will enable them to work closer together to provide essential services to locals.

A Perth and Kinross Council spokesperson said: “Police Scotland has confirmed it intends to move into vacant office space at Perth & Kinross Council’s Crieff Area Office.

“There has been vacant space in the James Square building since 2019. The co-location will allow for closer working between housing services and health and social care partnership staff and Police Scotland.

“This will not only strengthen existing partnerships and identify areas for shared improvement but will also allow greater focus on prevention and early intervention.”

Police visibility

Over a number of years, local officers have taken steps to further improve how they serve Crieff and the surrounding areas.

In 2017, a new community policing initiative was introduced in a move which aimed to have a more visible police presence.

Inspector Kevin Chase led operations in the south section, including Strathearn.

He said: “Being visible in our communities is important but being seen – as well as heard – is key.”