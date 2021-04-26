Perth pet cat rushed to vet after being ‘shot’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A cat was rushed to the vet after it was allegedly shot in the North Muirton area of Perth.

A warning to pet owners was shared by a local missing pets group after the cat was shot with a pellet gun.

X-rays found a pellet in the cat’s abdomen, with other marks indicating more than one shot was fired.

It’s understood the incident occurred near Harris Court in Perth, with the owner taking the cat to the vet after it was “not quite itself” for days.

“The cat is currently getting vet treatment after not being quite itself for a couple of days,” Missing Pets Perth and Kinross said on Facebook.

“After getting X-rays and blood work done, a pellet was found in his abdomen, and also several marks that may be pellet related indicating more than one shot was fired at him.”

The group said the cat was currently too unwell to undergo an operation.

They said: “Hopefully he’ll be well enough to allow vets to operate tomorrow to remove the pellet from his abdomen.

“We would ask all pet owners to be extra vigilant in the area.”

Local anger

Locals who had information were urged to contact the police.

People reacted angrily to the news after it was shared, with one local saying: “I don’t know what’s wrong with people. Who could hurt an innocent wee furbaby for kicks?

“Hope they catch whoever is responsible and get the name out there.”

A second person added: “What a horrible thing to do to this poor wee innocent cat, hope this wee soul makes a speedy recovery.”

Others urged the police to take the incident serious, saying next time it could be a child who is injured.

Air weapons and the law

Some of those reacting questioned the legality of pellet guns, and whether they should be allowed in Scotland.

Whilst air weapons are not banned in Scotland, air weapons are subject to licensing, and Scots wishing to own or operate one are required to apply for a certificate.

In some cases, a permit is also required.

The Scottish Government said in 2016 that it believed licensing struck the “right balance between protecting communities and allowing legitimate shooting in a safe environment to continue”.

Police Scotland has been approached for comment in relation to the incident.