Lewis Capaldi ‘America’s sweetheart’ onesie in online auction in aid of CHAS

Lewis Capaldi’s “America’s sweetheart” onesie is being auctioned online in aid of Children’s Hospices Across Scotland (CHAS).

CHAS – which runs Rachel House in Kinross – is “thrilled” that the singer has chosen to raise funds for the charity.

The 24-year-old Scottish singer posed in the iconic onesie and gold sunglasses ensemble on his personal Instagram page to mark his ballad ‘Someone You Loved’ storming the US Billboard singles chart in 2019.

‘America’s sweetheart’

The onesie delighted fans and prompted a huge response, receiving more than 618,000 likes and over 16,000 comments.

In posting pictures of his outfit, Lewis said: “I think we can all agree this means I’m well on my way to becoming America’s sweetheart and I for one am over the moon.”

Americans agreed, with the singer becoming the first Scottish solo artist to reach number one in the States in almost four decades.

Lewis’s management company spokesman, Alfie Lawrance from Interlude Artists said: “On behalf of Interlude I can confirm the onesie and sunglasses are genuine clothing items worn by Lewis.

“We are happy for CHAS to auction them to help raise funds for the amazing work they do helping children with life-shortening illnesses across Scotland.”

‘We are thrilled’

CHAS is delighted to have been chosen for the fundraiser, with money raised going to support children and their families across Scotland.

CHAS High Profile Events Assistant, Louise Jordan said: “We are thrilled and privileged that Lewis has chosen to donate this exclusive, fan-favourite outfit to CHAS to help raise vital funds for children with life-shortening illnesses and their families across Scotland.

“As this is one of Lewis’s most popular Instagram outfits ever, it would make a fantastic collector’s item so we’re sure the auction will attract lots of bids from dedicated fans.”

CHAS support

Families have continually expressed their gratitude to CHAS for their support.

Last month, the Young family praised the work of staff at Rachel House as the hospice commemorated its 25th anniversary.

Ava Young, 13, has been supported by the hospice for 11 years and currently receives specialist care from the CHAS at Home team.

Her mother Fiona Young said: “It’s a special place for all three of us. Every time we visit we are made to feel like family.

“I still remember the first time we went – we were quite nervous because the word ‘hospice’ makes you think it might be a sad place but we couldn’t have been more wrong.

“It was light and bright and joyful, and everyone was so welcoming and friendly that we didn’t want to leave.”

Bidding for the outfit has begun and will be open until May 2.