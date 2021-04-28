£1.09 million council housing development completed in Perthshire village

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A new £1.09 million council house development has been completed in a Perth and Kinross village as part of plans to provide more affordable housing.

The construction of the 12 new homes at Meigle’s Ardler Road were put on hiatus last year during the first national lockdown but work restarted in June when restrictions eased.

Erected by Perth and Kinross Council’s construction partner Hadden Group, the new development consists of six three-bedroom houses, two two-bedroom houses and four one-bedroom cottage flats.

‘Key priority’

Council chiefs say affordable housing is in demand in rural areas and that their provision is “a key priority”, with more new builds in the pipeline.

Depute director of communities at Perth and Kinross Council Clare Mailer said: “Affordable social housing is at a premium in rural communities like Meigle so it’s fantastic to see the completion of this quality accommodation built by the Council.

The properties will bring vibrancy to the village.” Clare Mailer

“It’s a tribute to everyone involved that we have managed to deliver this new development despite the ongoing pandemic.

“The properties will bring added vibrancy to the village and enhance the lives of all the tenants who live in the new homes.”

She added: “Building more quality affordable housing is a key priority Perth and Kinross Council.

“Our multi-million-pound building programme, combined with our work supporting new builds through Housing Associations, has already seen over 500 new homes delivered right across Perth and Kinross since 2012. This figure includes over 200 new Council homes.

“All of these new properties have been built to the very highest standards in areas where there is an acute shortage of affordable housing for local people.”

‘Challenges of the pandemic’

Funded by Perth and Kinross Council and the Scottish Government, the new housing was designed by the council in collaboration with Hadden Group.

Managing Director at Hadden Group Steven Brady said: “We are delighted to see completion of another successful project with Perth & Kinross Council.

“The challenges that the pandemic presented our delivery team are behind us and we take great satisfaction in seeing these houses ready for new families to enjoy and become part of this community.

“These homes have been designed in partnership with the Council to ensure we provided a sustainable environment for the tenants and community of Meigle.

“The energy efficiency standards of our homes are matched by the idyllic setting and external space that will offer a great quality of living for local people.”