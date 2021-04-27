M90 surfacing works planned for Balmanno Hill to Clochridgestone

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Surfacing works on a stretch of the M90 southbound is set to start for six days starting Sunday, with a contraflow system put in place.

The southbound carriageway near Bridge of Earn will benefit from the surfacing improvements.

BEAR Scotland said the project will address defects in the road surface on the southbound section of the M90 between Balmanno Hill to Clochridgestone, creating a safer and smoother road surface for motorists.

Works will be carried out around the clock to reduce the time needed for the scheme to minimise disruption for motorists.

Traffic management

Some disruption is expected from May 2, including overnight lane closures on Sunday affecting both the north and southbound carriageways whilst a contraflow system is put in place.

Throughout the week until Sunday, May 9 this contraflow system will remain in place to protect workers.

Single-lane traffic in both directions will be travelling on the northbound carriageway while the M90 southbound carriageway is resurfaced.

The Junction 9 southbound on-slip (Bridge of Earn) will remain open throughout the project.

Commenting on the improvements, Ian Stewart, BEAR Scotland’s North East Representative, said: “This project will address defects in the road surface on this section of the southbound M90 between Balmanno Hill and Clochridgestone near Bridge of Earn.

“The traffic management is essential to ensure the safety of roadworkers and motorists during this project. To help minimise delays as much as possible, we’ve planned the improvements to be carried out using 24-hour working, and our teams will do all they can to complete the works as quickly and safely as possible.

“We thank motorists for their patience in advance while our teams carry out these essential improvements on the M90.

“We encourage road users to plan their journeys in advance by checking the Traffic Scotland website for up to date traffic information and allow some extra time to reach their destination.”