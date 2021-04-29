Perthshire community looks forward to getting more active as sports facility officially opens

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire community is looking forward to becoming more active after a new outdoor sporting area officially opened.

Based at the Madoch Centre, the area was made possible by St Madoes and Kinfauns Parish Church following a £50,000 funding boost.

The Moderator of the Church of Scotland Martin Fair cut the ribbon on Tuesday afternoon to mark the occasion.

Community support

Organisers are delighted that it is now fully open to the community, with locals having come together to support the plans.

Sports Outreach Worker Jenny Tattersall said: “Community support for the new development has been great.

“We are looking forward to all getting more active after the long haul of lockdown.”

Funding

The opening of the multi-purpose games and sports field comes following £50,000 of funding from SUEZ Communities Trust.

The facility includes an all-weather games area with artificial grass, which can be used for a range of activities.

Chairman at the Trust Marek Gordon said: “SUEZ Communities Trust provides funding awards through the Scottish Landfill Communities Fund.

“We were delighted to be able to offer funding to St Madoes and Kinfauns Parish Church.”