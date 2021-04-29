Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland has praised the “courage and strength” of those who suffered at the hands of Perth rapist Craig Smart before eventually bringing him to justice.

The aware-winning tattoo artist raped a woman months before carrying out an indecent act in front of another.

He was jailed for more than four years at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Craig Smart, 36, carried out his crimes between January and September 2017 at a property in Perth city centre.