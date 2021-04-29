Tayside police appeal for witnesses after daylight sexual assault in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police in Tayside have re-appealed for witnesses to come forward after a 52-year-old woman was sexually assaulted at a Perth beauty spot.

Officers have asked for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, which took place in Perth over the weekend.

Detective Inspector Paul Riley of Tayside Division CID, who is leading the crime enquiry, said officers have been carrying out extensive enquiries.

He said the area where the attack happened, known locally as Gannochy Duck Pond, is overlooked by houses.

Football pitches and tennis courts located nearby are also likely to have been in use, DI Riley said.

He added: “It is now believed this attack took place between 5.55pm and 7pm on Saturday evening, 24 April, 2021.

“We do know from our enquiries so far that there would have been people going about this part of Perth that evening, and we are again asking for anyone who may have been in the area to come forward if they saw or heard anything which might help us in this investigation.

No matter how insignificant anyone thinks what they saw or heard might be, we would like to hear from them

“I would also stress that no matter how insignificant anyone thinks what they saw or heard might be, we would like to hear from them, as it may well be of significance to the enquiry.”

Following an earlier appeal, DI Riley added: “I am also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the victim, who was in the area of Main Street, Strathmore Street and surrounding area, around this time.

“She is described as being 52 years, slim build, wearing a black coloured padded jacket and a navy flower print A-line dress and white walking shoes. She was wearing sunglasses and was carrying a black handbag and a green coloured Co-op carrier bag.

“We are also keen to speak to a man who was seen to be speaking to the victim and appeared to be offering her assistance at around 6.35pm, and this was near to the planter at the junction of Strathmore Street and Isla Court.

“He is described as being a man in his 40s, about 5’10” tall with brown greying hair. He was wearing a denim style shirt and was carrying a ‘bag for life’.”

“The suspect is described as being white, clean shaven, about 6’ tall, medium build with short light brown/auburn hair and in his 40s. He was wearing a grey coloured round-necked t-shirt and camel coloured chino type trousers with brown loafer-type shoes.

“If anyone has any information which might help in this investigation I would ask that they call us on the 101 number, quoting the reference 3447 of Saturday 24 April.”

We reported earlier this week how the assault shocked local residents, with one saying: “I just can’t believe something like that would happen here. It’s usually such a quiet area.”

She added: “It was a real shock to see the police taping off the pond. A few vehicles arrived on Saturday evening. We thought someone had maybe dropped a weapon or drugs into the water.

“But when we saw police in forensics gear taking photos and searching through bushes, we knew it was something a lot more serious.”

Police Scotland said anyone wishing to pass on any information while remaining anonymous can do so through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.