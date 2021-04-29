Covid Scotland: Over 250 staff and pupils from Perth and Kinross schools self-isolating

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Over 250 pupils and staff from schools in Perth and Kinross are self-isolating due to coronavirus, it has been revealed.

The council shared figures which show some 232 pupils are in quarantine, with 15 confirmed cases.

A total of five cases have been confirmed amongst pupils at St John’s RC Academy in Perth, with 67 pupils self-isolating as a result.

Less than three staff members at the school are self-isolating as of April 29.

Positive cases have also been identified amongst pupils at Craigie and Letham primary schools.

27 pupils and nine staff are self-isolating at Craigie, whilst Letham has 37 pupils and five staff in quarantine.

At Tulloch Primary School, 47 pupils and four staff are in quarantine.

Positive cases at six Perth schools

Positive cases have also been identified at Perth Academy and Robert Douglas Memorial Primary School.

Exact figures on the number of cases at each school are only available if more than three cases have been identified.

Across Perth and Kinross 15 positive cases have been found, forcing 232 pupils and 20 staff into isolation.

Pupils and staff are only asked to self-isolate if they are identified as a close contact of someone who has tested positive.

The Scottish Government has also said previously that it is not always known whether someone caught the virus in school or in the community.

The majority of pupils were able to return to class for the first time since January after the Easter break, including in Perth and Kinross.

Speaking in March after a slight rise in cases, Nicola Sturgeon said it could potentially be linked to schools returning for the first time.

Perth and Kinross Council said: “We take the safety of our children and young people extremely seriously and have robust risk assessments in place to reduce the risk of transmission of coronavirus.

“We have an established process in place to deal with any cases of COVID-19 identified amongst pupils and staff in our schools in line with national and local health guidance.

“Whenever there is a confirmed case, pupils and staff who are identified as close contacts are asked to self-isolate as a precautionary measure.

“Pupils are supported to learn at home until they can return to school.”

New coronavirus cases in Scotland

It comes after Scotland recorded a further 178 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday.

25,392 new tests for the virus reported results in the previous 24 hours, with 0.8 per cent returning a positive result.

Five new deaths across Scotland were also confirmed.

Meanwhile, the new statistics showed 70 people are receiving treatment for the virus in hospital, with 12 seriously unwell in intensive care.