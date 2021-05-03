Police appeal for information after woman, 29, reported missing in Perth

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Police have sent out an appeal for information after a 29-year-old woman was reported missing in the Perth area.

Susan Reid was last seen on Dunkeld Road on Sunday at around 12.20am.

She is described as being white, around 5ft 4ins with long brown hair and is believed to be wearing a black and green jacket, black trainers and grey trousers.

Sergeant Andrew Barron from Perth Police Station said “We have growing concerns for Susan’s wellbeing.

“If you have seen her in the Perth area or may know her whereabouts please contact the police on 101, quoting incident 2766 of the 2nd of May 2021.”