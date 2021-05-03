Bogus workman scammed Perth pensioner out of £150

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A ‘bogus workman’ in Perth scammed an 80-year-old man out of £150, police have said.

The pensioner was targeted on Tweedsmuir Road in Perth, on Wednesday April 29, after a stranger convinced him that repairs were needed to his roof.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “A gentleman in his 80s was tricked into handing over £150 to a man who claimed that the roof of the property required some repairs, then left without any work being done.

“The property is a council property and this was pointed out by the householder, however, the conman was able to convince the victim that the council would do not do this type of work.”

They added: “Having managed to gain entry to the complainer’s home, the suspect also stole a small money tin which the complainer had in his living room.”

‘Bogus workmen can be very convincing’

Officers have asked for the public’s help to trace the man, who is described as white, in his mid-30s, about 5ft 5in and of stocky build.

They said he wore a black jacket with grey flashes on the upper arms, black dress trousers, and black shoes. The man also spoke with a local accent.

Police said: “CCTV inquiries have shown that the suspect did not appear to attend at any other doors in the immediate vicinity; however, we would like to hear from anyone who may have had this person turn up at their door uninvited.

“If you have any information that could assist our investigation, please call 101 or speak to any police officer. Our reference is incident 3195 of April 29.

Free advice

“Bogus workmen and scammers of this type can be very convincing, particularly to elderly or vulnerable residents.”

They said advice on dealing with cold callers and doorstep scammers can be found here.

Information can also be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111.