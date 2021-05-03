Covid Scotland rules: Level 0 changes to lockdown for summer

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

As cases of coronavirus in Scotland continue to fall, many are looking to summer when it’s thought a move to Level 0 of the lockdown exit roadmap could be possible.

Scotland entered Level 3 of the lockdown plan on April 26, and further changes are expected in the coming weeks and months.

Similar to the rules put in place in Autumn last year, the local protection levels set out the likely restrictions Scots will face based on infection rates.

Nicola Sturgeon has indicated that she hopes the country will be able to move down the levels together, however it could be necessary for some areas to be placed at a higher level of restrictions than others.

Under the current timetable, Level 0 of the lockdown roadmap could be introduced from late June onwards.

What is the timetable?

A number of indicative dates for when Scotland will be able to introduce different levels of restrictions have been shared by the Scottish Government.

Whilst it is not confirmed, it provides a good insight into the likely timing of any changes to the rules.

The current plan indicates a move from Level 3 to Level 2 around May 17, and then a move to Level 1 on June 7.

The final move to Level 0 would then follow in late June, according to the plan.

What are the Covid rules at level 0?

Level 0 is the closest to normality before the coronavirus pandemic and would see only light restrictions on daily life.

The limit on the number of people who can meet outdoors would increase to 15 people from up to 15 different households.

Indoors in a public place, this limit would be 10 adults from four households.

The ban on visiting other people’s homes would also change with up to eight adults from four households able to meet inside a home and stay overnight.

Other changes would include:

Up to 200 people at funerals and weddings

Cafés, pubs, and restaurants can open and serve food and alcohol indoors

A limited and phased return to offices

Stadiums and events could reopen with a limit on numbers.

Only nightclubs and adult entertainment would be required to remain closed under Level 0.

How will it be decided?

Cases per 100,000 people and the percentage of positive tests will be “core indicators” for the government in deciding what restrictions will be put in place.

This will be the case for any move to Level 0, according to the government’s framework.

For a move to Level 0, the World Health Organisation recommends an infection rate per 100,000 people close to zero.