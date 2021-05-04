‘Help Kirsty walk again’: Fundraising appeal after Kinross woman’s tumour removed in life-saving operation

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

Kirsty McCloskey was in the final year of her nursing degree in November 2019 when she began experiencing headaches, vomiting numbness and difficulty balancing.

Only two months later, the Kinross 20-year-old underwent an operation to remove a brain tumour the size of a satsuma – in an 11-hour procedure that saved her life.

The Kinross community has since pulled together in their efforts to help Kirsty to walk again unaided, with a fundraiser that has already raised over £11,500.

Rehabilitation

Kirsty now requires rehabilitation to recover her movement and coordination.

She is undergoing intensive physiotherapy which aims to help her walk again without help.

Her father Wilkie McCloskey said: “The money raised will enable the family to expand and enhance Kirsty’s rehabilitation and gives us extra choices for an extended period.

“The aim is to get Kirsty to the best place that we can and this certainly makes that more possible.

“Kirsty has worked so hard and her family have been very proactive seeking out expert help, so it would be a shame if her recovery was limited by lack of funding.”

Life threatening

When the tumour was found, Kirsty was rushed to Ninewells Hospital by ambulance, where a neurosurgeon informed her that the situation was life threatening.

He said she would be blind within a short period due to the build-up of cerebral fluid which had entered her optic nerves.

An emergency operation was carried out the following morning. The procedure was a success and up to 95% of the tumour was removed.

Community support

Wilkie says the local community has come out in support of Kirsty and thanked them for their generosity.

“The fundraiser is a lovely idea set up by amazing friends off their own backs,” he said.

“They are excellent cyclists and previously cycled from Land’s End to John O Groats in 9 days, so they set about planning this fundraiser around their talent and the beautiful place that we live on the edge of Loch Leven.

“There is a great community spirit in Kinross-shire and we as a family have been completely bowled over by the generosity and messages of encouragement that we have received.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone.”

He added: “The large donations from the close or well off to the small from hard up students, everyone has given so freely and they are all greatly appreciated.”