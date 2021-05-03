Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

A group of Romanian nationals have appeared in court accused of posing as agency workers to exploit ten people who were trafficked to Perthshire.

Court documents allege people were forced to work more than 14 hours per day harvesting crops, sometimes only for a few pounds per week.

Carmen Neacsu and Stelian Neacsu, both 53, along with Gabriel Dogeanu, 39 and Petrica Obreja, 37, are accused of running the human trafficking ring in Blairgowrie.