News / Local / Perth & Kinross

Missing Perth woman found safe and well, Tayside Police confirm

By Matteo Bell
May 4 2021, 6.59am Updated: May 4 2021, 12.31pm
Police have confirmed that the woman has been found.

A 29-year-old woman who went missing in Perth has been traced safe and well.

Susan Reid, who was reported missing from Dunkeld Road on Sunday, has now been found.

Police previously put out an appeal for information on her whereabouts.



A spokesman for Police Scotland said: “Police Scotland are pleased to report that Susan Reid who had been reported missing in the Perth area has now been traced safe and well.

“We would like to extend thanks to all persons who assisted.”