Police probe after three sheep were mauled and killed in Perthshire

Police have warned dog owners to keep their animals under control after three sheep were mauled and killed in Perthshire.

The incidents took place in Dalnagler between April 23 and April 28, with three adult sheep found dead on a farm.

The force have issued an appeal for information and warned farmers have the right to protect their livestock.

A statement said: “Between the 23rd and 28th of April, three adult sheep were mauled and killed near Dalnaglar.

“From their injuries it appears that a large dog (or dogs) has been responsible – the sheep were too large for a fox to attack.

‘Ensure dogs are fully under control’

“Farmers are legally entitled to protect their livestock which can result in the destruction of a dog by shooting it.

“While no farmer wishes to resort to this option, it has been necessary for this action to be taken before, but it can quite easily be avoided if owners ensure that they have proper control of their dogs.

“The advice to dog owners walking and exercising their dogs in the countryside is to ensure they are under full control at all times, and avoid going into fields where livestock are grazing.

“The Scottish Outdoor Access Code says dogs shouldn’t be taken into fields where there are lambs or other young farm animals (some points of advice from the code are below).

“While it is possible for people to be prosecuted for these types of offences, the real message is please don’t let it happen in the first place.”

Officers laid out clear instructions for dog owners which included:

Never let your dog worry or attack farm animals.

Don’t take your dog into fields where there are lambs, calves or other young farm animals.

If you go into a field of farm animals, keep your dog(s) on a short lead and keep as far as possible from the animals.

If cattle react aggressively and move towards you, keep calm and take the shortest, safest route out of the field.

You should report to the police any incident that you witness where a dog attacks sheep or livestock.

If you have information about this incident, call police on 101, using incident number 1384 of April 28.