Resurfacing plans for road near Alyth cemetery after concerns raised over potholes

A road riddled with potholes near a Perthshire cemetery will finally be resurfaced, it has been revealed.

Funeral directors complained the poor state of the road made it “challenging” to manoeuvre hearses and family cars in a “dignified way”.

It also causes difficulties for grieving locals who wish to visit family and friends’ graves.

The issue has been described as “a matter of significant importance”.

Resurfacing

The issue was raised with Perth and Kinross Council by Councillor Grant Laing, a member of the Environment and Infrastructure Committee, and John Swinney, who is seeking re-election for Perthshire North on Thursday’s election.

The local authority has since contacted them to confirm that the cemetery road will receive a full resurfacing.

Mr Laing said: “This news will be welcomed by families across Alyth and beyond.

“It is important that the cemetery is accessible to everyone, and these repairs will ensure that is the case.

“I am pleased that John Swinney and I have been able to secure the agreement of Perth and Kinross Council to fix the road, and I look forward to these repairs progressing quickly.”

Mr Swinney added: “I am delighted that Perth and Kinross Council have agreed to take swift action to address the state of this road.

“This was a matter of significant importance for local residents, many of whom were justifiably angry over the state of disrepair that the road had fallen into.”

Councillor Dennis Melloy of the Strathmore ward further welcomed the move.

He said: “The issue with the state of the road into the Alyth cemetery has, unfortunately, been an ongoing one for many years, as other cemeteries within Perth & Kinross also required attention.

“Over those years I have asked several times for this road to be improved, before it gets much worse. I fear we are now at that stage.”

He added: “I am confident that this road will now receive the urgent attention it deserves very soon.”

Access issues

Local funeral directors said the potholes’ “gradual deterioration” has made it difficult to access the cemetery.

Last month, Billy Mackay of David Scott Funeral Director in Blairgowrie told The Courier: “Over the years, the gradual deterioration of the quality of the surface of the main driveway has made it challenging to manoeuvre the hearse and family cars in a dignified way when arriving for a graveside service in Alyth Cemetery.

“Before Covid-19 restrictions, the community of Alyth would attend graveside services in very large numbers and the uneven surface of the driveway has brought concerns and difficulties for those arriving on foot, as well as by car, to pay their last respects on these occasions.

“It would be reassuring to see the problem resolved.”

Perth and Kinross Council has been contacted for comment on the resurfacing plans.