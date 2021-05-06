Enchanted Forest 2021 cancelled with ‘great sadness’

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Thank you for signing up to The Courier daily newsletter

Sign up for our daily newsletter of the top stories in Courier country

The annual Enchanted Forest 2021 has been cancelled in its 20th anniversary year.

Organisers issued a statement saying they took the decision with “heavy hearts and great sadness”.

The Enchanted Forest Trust initially planned to hold the Pitlochry event – which generates an estimated £7.6 million for the local economy each year – for four days beginning on September 29.

‘Heavy hearts’

Bosses called it off due to uncertainty amid the pandemic.

An Enchanted Forest spokesperson said: “It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have reached the decision to cancel the Enchanted Forest in 2021.

It is with heavy hearts and great sadness that we have reached a decision to cancel The Enchanted Forest in 2021. We had sincerely hoped that we’d be able to operate this year. Our full statement is provided below: pic.twitter.com/7r26mitxiR — The Enchanted Forest (@enchantforest) May 6, 2021

“Like a great many events, we had sincerely hoped that we’d be able to operate this year.

“This year’s event was intended to mark our 20th anniversary and, while we may not be able to come together in the forest as planned, we will be looking to mark the occasion in a way that celebrates the incredible magic and success of 20 years of the Enchanted Forest.”

Economic boost

The Enchanted Forest was also cancelled last year due to the pandemic.

It generates significant economic boost to the area each year, with attendees often staying overnight in local hotels.

Tickets for this year’s event will automatically roll over into next year, with organisers getting in touch with those affected.

Anyone with queries can contact the team at info@enchantedforest.org.uk