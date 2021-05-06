Police probe launched into Perth housebreaking

Something went wrong - please try again later.

Police Scotland officers in Perth have appealed for information after theft by housebreaking.

Officers have asked the public to come forward if they have information about the theft, which took place on Moulin Crescent.

It’s understood that the break-in occurred at some time between mid-day on April 29 and 11am on May 5.

Those involved broke into a locked shed before stealing a number of power tools and related items.

This included a large blue air compressor with black wheels, fourblack 5 amp Makita power drill batteries, a green and black Makita DTD142 electrical impact driver, and a set of 12 screwdriver drill bits.

Public appeal

Police issued a witness appeal for anyone who thinks they may have information that could help the enquiry.

They also want to speak to anyone who has been offered the stolen items for sale.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “If you have any information that could assist our enquiries, particularly if you have been offered these items for sale, please call 101 or speak with any police officer.

“Also, information can be given anonymously through CrimeStoppers on 0800 555 111. Our reference is incident 1154 of 5th May.”