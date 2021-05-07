Kilted Perthshire dad to cycle 108 miles on a Penny Farthing for fundraiser

Something went wrong - please try again later.

A Perthshire cyclist is gearing up to cycle 108 miles – on a penny farthing while wearing a kilt.

Adventurer David Fox-Pitt will take on the madcap challenge on Saturday, aiming to complete the Highland route in around 13 hours.

He will board the Victorian high wheeler at Glenalmond College at 7am.

From there, he will make an arresting sight as he cycles through Crieff, Braco, Comrie, Lochearnhead, Killin, Kenmore, Aberfeldy, Ballinluig, and Bankfoot before arriving back at Glenalmond.

He said the kilt would “provide a good circulation of air”.

A parent of two pupils at Glenalmond, Mr Fox-Pitt is raising funds for bursaries to support pupils who would otherwise be unable to attend the Perthshire school.

‘Good circulation of air’

A Penny Farthing has no gears, no suspension and no brakes.

However, Mr Fox-Pitt is up for the challenge of cycling in a kilt while also taking on steep hills along his route.

“A Penny Farthing takes longer to react than an ordinary bicycle and so there is also need for extra care when cycling through towns and villages,” he said.

The kilt and sporran will certainly add an extra challenge or two.” David Fox-Pitt

“Even deer and sheep on rural roads can pose a challenge if they emerge suddenly.

“The kilt and sporran will certainly add an extra challenge or two.

“The technique for mounting is tricky to master at the best of times and the kilt certainly adds an extra complication to that.

“But, in fact, it is very comfortable to wear once you are safely on-board and provides good circulation of air.”

‘Life-changing’

He hopes his fundraiser will have a positive impact on the lives of children who benefit from the bursaries.

He said: “This really is an outstanding school where young people are offered incredible opportunities including wonderful sports and activities as well as academic education giving them an amazing life experience.

“Being able to provide bursaries for young people to attend is vitally important and, for those who are able to attend with this support, it will make a massive difference to their lives.”

Headteacher at Glenalmond College Dr Michael Alderson says the school is delighted with Mr Fox-Pitt’s support.

He said: “The provision of more bursary-funded places will allow us to offer a fantastic education to young people who could not otherwise come to a school like Glenalmond and the difference that can make is truly life-changing.

“All of our pupils know how fortunate they are to be able to attend Glenalmond, with the outstanding teaching staff and facilities it offers, and we are looking forward to being able to open our doors to even more pupils through bursary-funded places.”

Anyone who wishes to support the fundraiser can donate on JustGiving.