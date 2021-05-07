Something went wrong - please try again later.

A 16-year-old from Perth has been arrested and charged in connection with an alleged “high value” vandalism at Noah’s Ark soft play centre.

Police Scotland were called to the business on Old Gallows Road on Sunday May 2, shortly after 9pm.

A clean-up operation was organised by the owners ahead of the activity centre’s planned reopening later in June.

Tayside Police Division have now confirmed a 16-year-old has been charged in connection with the incident.

A force spokesperson said: “A 16 year old boy has been identified and charged in connection with a high-value vandalism at the Noah’s Ark Activity Centre in Perth on Sunday 2nd May.

“He will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal.”